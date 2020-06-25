Covid-19 in Dominican Republic: 7 more die, 510 new positives

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s Public Health Ministry on Thursday reported 510 new positive for coronavirus, amid a rebound in active cases totaling 12,220.

While in the last 24 hours there were also 7 deaths, for a total of 698 deaths. The fatality rate stands at 2.40%, or one percentage point lower than yesterday’s report.

It adds that 29,141 people have been infected nationwide, since March 1, when the first case was registered in the country.

The report also says that 16,223 people have recovered from the virus.