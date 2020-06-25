Expert dares Gov. to come clean on power plant of scandal

Santo Domingo.- Grupo Canario, in charge of carrying out the tests at the Punta Catalina Power Plant (CTPC), on Wed. warned that the plant could collapse if its two units are put into operation at 386 megawatts gross.

In a statement dated June 22, 2020, the consultant Serafín Canario de la Rosa details “the truth about what happened in the testing process” and challenges the plant administrator, Jaime Aristy Escuder, and the technical team from the plant to a public debate to determine who is telling the truth.

“We recommend that Jaime Aristy not to commit the folly of operating units 1 and 2 at 386 MW gross, since according to his statements the company McHale & Associates determined that the maximum power of the units is 386 MW gross each.”