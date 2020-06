Santo Domingo.- In the Dominican Republic 14 people have died from COVID-19 complications in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 712 nationwide.

While in the same period 623 new positives were registered, for a total of 29,764 infected since the first case of coronavirus was reported in the country, on March 1.

The Ministry of Public Health said the active cases stand at 12,695, while 16,357 people have recovered from the disease.