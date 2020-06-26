Positive effects of Sahara dust?

Sahara dust particles play an important role in the natural cycles of the planet, mainly when the heat of the layer acts to stabilize the atmosphere at the moment when the warm air from the cloud of this haze ascends through the air relatively more cold and dense.

“The suspended mineral dust also absorbs sunlight and thus contributes to the regulation of the temperature of the Earth,” concludes a report from BBC.com.

In this sense, the World Meteorological Organization explains that these particles, which travel thousands of kilometers from Africa, “act as condensation nuclei in the formation of hot clouds and as ice clouds in the formation of cold clouds, whose function will depend on the size of said particles, shape and composition.”

It will also influence its ability to form hot and cold clouds due to “the types of soil they come from, emissions and transport processes,” the international organization quotes.