President Medina trusts incoming authorities to guide DR to a better future

Santo Domingo, DR

President Danilo Medina trusts that the authorities who are elected this coming July 5 will have the capacity to firmly hold the helm of the country.

The president referred to the issue, due to the situation he is going through in the country, and which has meant that the Government is spending significant resources that were not budgeted to face the coronavirus pandemic.

In a speech to the nation tonight, the president was aware that the country is not sailing in the best waters at the moment.

“We trust that the incoming authorities, chosen by the will of the Dominican people, have the capacity to firmly hold the helm of this country and guide it through the complicated waters ahead,” said Medina.

He urged Dominicans to come to vote and to show the utmost respect for others and for the results.

He said that the most important thing is that the people continue to advance with security, stability, freedom, and hope for the future of the country.