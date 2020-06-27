Sunday the curfew ends, free mobility returns to DR

After three months of restrictions on citizen circulation, as a way to control the spread of covid-19 through social distancing, the curfew ends tomorrow, which runs from 8:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning.

From Sunday onwards, there will be no limits for citizens to move from one place to another at any time of the day, which probably represents the greatest challenge that the health authorities will have to face, at a time when, due to this disease, infections are around 29,764 and 712 deaths.

The curfew, which is part of a series of restrictive measures that include the total or partial closure of economic sectors, was applied for the first time from March 20 to April 3, after the National Congress authorized President Danilo Medina to declare National state of emergency due to the risks of the pandemic. The schedule was from 8:00 at night to 6:00 in the morning.

Later, on March 27, President Medina issued another decree to extend the hours of the curfew, given the increase in cases: this time from 5:00 in the afternoon to 6:00 in the morning.

On April 17, President Medina arranged another time for the curfew: Monday through Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., and Sundays from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. the morning.

The last flexible schedule. The High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus gradually developed an economic reopening plan, the first phase of which began on May 20 with the commissioning of state transport, large, small, and medium-sized companies with a maximum of 25 employees.

The second phase was scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, but was postponed due to the increase in infections and deaths.

However, the Government decided to relax mobility restrictions, and from Sunday, June 14, until today, it remains from 8:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning.

During the three months that the measure was maintained, police officers arrested more than 80,000 people across the country who violated the will to stay at home.