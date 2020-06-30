Five days to Dominican Republic elections

Santo Domingo.- The political parties launch the last strategic salvoes in these three days of political campaign that remain until the elections of July 5, but where the key lies is in the electoral organization in the 16,032 polling stations on the day of the elections.

The teams of the three main presidential candidates wager on the work of their electoral army that will lead to voting for a large part of their rank and file who will defend their votes in each voting place.

To this key work has been added the anti-pandemic logistics, an expense that is added for the preventive hygiene of the COVID-19 for the personnel that will be delegated at the tables and for their leaders and militants throughout the country.