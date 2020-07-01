Coronavirus: 7 more die; 754 new cases, 17,904 recover

Santo Domingo.- In the Dominican Republic there were another 7 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours for a total of 754, or 21 deceased in two days.

While the confirmed cases total 33,387 with 819 new cases.

In a press briefing the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, indicates that there are already 17,904 people have recovered; the fatality rate stood at 2.26%, while positivity is 21.43%.