Gov. bans drones on election day

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC) on Wednesday issued resolution No. 006/2020, which prohibits the use and operation of remotely piloted aircraft (RPAS or drones) during next Sunday, July 5, in all the national territory and airspace, from 6am until 6pm.

During that period of time, presidential and congressional elections will be held.

In aa statement, the IDAC said the ban “does not apply to drones or remotely piloted aircraft systems operated by the Armed Forces in the performance of their security responsibilities.”