Dominican Republic closes presidential campaign

Santo Domingo.- Without social distancing and with the sanitary measures ignored in the marches, motorcades and gatherings, the Dominican Republic closes its electoral campaign midnight Thursday leading to the presidential and congressional elections next Sunday.

The electoral measures will take effect and will end the raucous proselytism in which the sanitary protocols adopted by the health organizations were ignored.

The halt to the activism is adopted in compliance with Electoral Law 15-19, regarding electoral campaigns:

“The electoral ban is the prohibition of carrying out proselytizing acts, public spectacles, whether in open or closed premises, public demonstrations or meetings of a political nature, incitements, electoral propaganda by the radio, television, advertisements, posters, backdrops and other similar means.”