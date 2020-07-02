Sahara dust is back

Santo Domingo.- The National Weather Office (Onamet) in the next few days forecast variable concentrations of Sahara dust over the national territory, which will contribute to maintaining high temperatures and a sky with a grayish and opaque appearance.

It recommends drinking enough liquids, wear light clothes, preferably in light colors, and no exposure to the sun for long periods between 11am and 4pm.

On June 21, the Dominican Republic was affected by a large cloud of Saharan dust that lasted several days and caused allergies and respiratory problems in some people.