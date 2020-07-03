Dominican Republic sets a 1-day Covid-19 record: 951

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic on Friday set a record in the number of new positives for COVID-19, when health authorities reported 951 in the last 24 hours.

The total detected now stands at 35,148 infected since the first case of coronavirus in the country was notified on March 1.

While in the last 24 hours 10 people died from complications of the disease, bringing the death toll to 775 nationwide.

In a statement the Public Health Ministry said the active cases stand at 15,981, adding that 18,392 people have recovered from the disease.