Foreign Investment calls for a responsible vote

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Foreign Investment Companies Association (Asiex) on Thur. urged the population to assume with responsibility the health security protocol established by the electoral authorities for next Sunday’s elections.

Likewise the Asiex urges a “civic, participatory and exemplary electoral process that reflects the strength of Dominican democracy.”

“The global scenario, as well as the national one, has been impacted by the economic and social effects generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the Dominican Republic this situation has coincided with an important electoral process where a new president and the representatives in Congress will be elected.”

In a statement the ASIEX called on the population to exercise their right to vote safely and respecting the health protocol, “so that the country can come out stronger as a nation to face the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities that are opening up in this new global scenario.”