Tight security as Dominican Republic heads to elections

Santo Domingo.- With everything ready for the presidential and congressional elections next Sunday, the security of the electoral boards and precincts passed to the control of the Electoral Military Police responsible for preserving order before, during and after the voting.

Starting Thursday the Central Electoral Board (JCE) ordered the reinforcement of all its dependencies and of the voting stations, a process that will fall on the shoulders of 64,000 soldiers.

Officers are being deployed throughout the Dominican Republic, moments in which political and social actors question the theft of RD$37 million from the Electoral Board in Santiago.

“In terms of security, the process is safeguarded with those measures and specific guarantees for each election, this case of Santiago that is under investigation, we await the course of the investigations, but that action should not fill the citizens with uneasiness” Mario Núñez, director of Elections affirmed Thurs.