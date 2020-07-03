Tropical wave brings scattered showers

Santo Domingo.- The National Weather Office (Onamet) predicts for this Friday a decreasing humidity in the air mass that covers the national territory.

It indicates that the slight instability resulting from the approach of a new tropical wave, and the effects of daytime and orographic warming will cause cloudy increases in the afternoon hours.

It forecast moderate downpours at times, isolated thunderstorms and gusts of wind over localities of the Central Mountains and border zone, as well as, the northeast and east regions of the country.