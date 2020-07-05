Dominican presidential candidate says he was hacked

Santo Domingo.- Presidential candidate Luis Abinader and Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) president José Ignacio Paliza, Sunday morning said their cell phone messaging accounts were hacked.

“We denounce to public opinion that in the early hours of today, July 5, our presidential candidate Luis Abinader, and many close collaborators, we have been victims of a cyberattack that intervened our cell phone messaging accounts,” Paliza said.

“This attack not only threatens privacy and freedom, but also puts at risk the transparency that the democratic process that we are holding in the country must endure.”