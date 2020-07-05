Dominican Rep. sets Covid-19 records in the last 3 days
Santo Domingo.- In the last three days the numbers of positive coronavirus cases in the Dominican Republic have set records, the Public Health Ministry announced Sunday.
The information comes amid the presidential and congressional elections in the country.
Public Health reports 1,241 new cases of the disease, which now total 37,435.
On Saturday 1,036 new cases were recorded and 951 on Friday. In addition eight new deaths, for a total of 794