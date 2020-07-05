Election day in Dominican Republic: Luis Abinader and president of the PRM report they were hacked

Presidential candidate Luis Abinader and the president of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), José Ignacio Paliza, denounced this Sunday morning that their cell phone messaging accounts were hacked.

According to Luis Abinader, the hack was carried out in the early hours of today, July 5, and the victims were José Ignacio Paliza and his main collaborators.

The cyberattack removed WhatsApp and Signal messaging and communication accounts from their cell phones. (two)

“We denounce to public opinion that in the early hours of today, July 5, our presidential candidate Luis Abinader, and many close collaborators, we have been victims of a cyberattack that intervened in our cell phone messaging accounts,” wrote Paliza.