LIVE: JCE opens the General Extraordinary Elections in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR

The president of the Central Electoral Board (JCE), Julio César Castaños Guzmán, announced the opening of the polls that marks the start of the General Extraordinary Elections.

In this way, the voting process begins at 7:00 in the morning and will last until 5:00 in the afternoon.

For these electoral elections, the President and Vice President of the Republic will be being chosen, as well as the members of the National Congress: the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic.

Elective offices and candidacies

According to statistics offered by the JCE, for these elections a president and vice president, 32 Senators, are being chosen; 178 territorial deputies, 5 national and 7 from abroad, for a total of 190.

Similarly, a total of 40 representatives of the Central American Parliament (Parlacen); of which, 20 of them are titular and 20 substitutes. Adding up all these positions, the general total of the elective positions for these elections is 264.

On the other hand, in the statistics of registered candidacies there are six aspiring presidents and vice presidents; 136 a senator; 1,350 to deputy, 75 to overseas, 34 to national; 99 to head of Parlacen and 94 to substitute, for a general total of 1,800 candidates.

Electoral register

In another order, for these presidential and congressional elections, the voter registry available is 7, 529,932 people, distributed in 75 demarcations.

Likewise, there are 4,168 local venues, 277 abroad; 16,001 polling stations in the country, and 1,099 abroad, where people can vote.