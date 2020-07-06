Luis Abinader wins Dominican Republic’s presidency

Santo Domingo.- In his second consecutive attempt, Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona managed to win Dominican Republic’s presidency in the first balloting in yesterday’s elections.

The politician, born in the home of a a veteran politico, consummated the victory forecast by the most prestigious of polls.

He leads to power the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), formed in 2014 with the departure of a majority of leaders and rank-and-file of the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD), and based on the Dominican Social Alliance (ASD) maintained by his father José Rafael Abinader.

Abinader comes to the Executive Branch at a difficult time for the country’s economy and health, which is in the midst of a significant increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitals and clinics are filled with patients who suffer from the virus.

By the numbers

Luis Abinader, reaches 52.51% of the computed votes, which ensures him a victory in the first electoral round at 6:07 am on Monday morning, July 6.

With 83.37% of the schools computed, Gonzalo Castillo (PLD) reached 37.69% and Leonel Fernández (FP) 8.72%.

While Guillermo Moreno, from Alianza País, has 0.93%, Ismael Reyes (PDI) 0.08% and Juan Cohen (PNVC) 0.08%.

