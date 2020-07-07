Covid-19 patients occupy 80% of Dominican Republic’s ICUs

Santo Domingo.- Amid soaring infections with COVID-19, most of the country’s intensive care units (ICUs) are full or occupying more than 80% of their beds.

The Dominican Society of Critical Medicine and Intensive Care (Sodemocu) yesterday issued an alert before the High Level Commission of the Executive Power, the Health Emergency Committee and the Ministry of Public Health to respond to the significant increase in affected patients.

In a statement, the entity noted that it is urgent to enable new ICUs, increase the number of beds, ventilators and, above all, health personnel who can provide support and intervene in the pandemic combat process.

In this regard, Family Medicine Society president, Francisca Moronta, warned that the system has collapsed and there are no ventilators due to the increase in cases.

Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, said there are 334 ICUs in the country to and that more are expected with the entry into operation of the Cruz Jiminián Clinic.