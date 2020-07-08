Dominican president, president-elect powwow in the Palace

Santo Domingo. – President Danilo Medina is currently meeting in his National Palace office with President-elect Luis Abinader, who headed the presidential ballot of the opposition Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), in last Sunday’s elections.

Abinader ran for the Presidency through a coalition of parties led by the PRM, an organization created six years ago after a split from the Dominican Revolutionary Party.

He obtained 2,154,828 votes, or 52.52%, of the ballots.

Abinader is accompanied by vice president-elect Raquel Peña,and his campaign chief Roberto Fulcar.