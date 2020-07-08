Government clarifies no state of emergency or curfew has been decided for Dominican Republic

The High-Level Commission for the Control and Management of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), appointed by President Danilo Medina, approved compensating with men and women who give their best to protect all the Dominican people. during this emergency. The measure was announced to the media and citizens by the Minister of the Presidency, Gustavo Montalvo, in his capacity as coordinator of the commission that is in permanent session to respond on all fronts and from all angles to this emergency situation. . Today / External Source 03/31/20

Gustavo Montalvo, Minister of the Presidency and coordinator of the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus, clarified that no decision has been made regarding the introduction of the curfew or restrictions on people and denied any information in that sense.

“The limitations that were established by resolution of the Ministry of Public Health in the declaration of the pandemic are maintained,” said the minister.

He urged citizens to maintain preventive measures such as physical distancing and wearing a mask.

Similarly, he called prudence as the main strategy to reduce the risk of contagion.

Also Public Health. Public Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas also clarified today that the national government has no plans to declare a state of emergency.

However, it is recalled that this Tuesday, Amado Alejandro Báez, executive director of the Committee on Emergencies and Health Management to combat COVID-19, said that he would propose to President Danilo Medina to return to the state of emergency and the possibility of a curfew different in each province.

“I, like Alejandro Báez, propose, I am going to propose it to the president. We have a meeting tomorrow (today), at least the proposal to return to the state of emergency, obviously now comes an incoming government, an incoming president where all these things must be considered and the curfew must also be considered,” he said.