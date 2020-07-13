Abinader appoints icon pol as ethics chef

Santo Domingo.-In a style akin to that of El Salvador President, Nayib Bukele, who tweeted his cabinet appointments, President-elect Luis Abinader announced the appointment of former Vice President Milagros Ortiz Bosch as General Director of Ethics and Government Integrity .

“My first appointment is a clear message to the officials of the new government and the Nation: Doña Milagros @OrtizBosch will be responsible for the policies of transparency, ethics and prevention of corruption. She will work to transform the Ethics Directorate into an effective organ,” Abinader said on his social networks.

Ortiz, niece of the late president Juan Bosch, is highly respected in and out of politics.