Coronavirus cases jump to 45,506; deaths rise to 903

Santo Domingo .-– The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, on Monday said the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus increased to 45,506, while deaths rose to 903.

In a press conference, the official said that in the last 24 hours there have been 974 new cases and six deaths; the number of recovered stood at 22,441, while 192,360 people have been subjected to PCR tests.

Likewise, the official indicated that the case-fatality and positivity rates stand at 1.98% and 26.2 respectively.