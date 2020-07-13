Drug Control nabs ‘Abuser’s ‘right hand man’

Santo Domingo.- The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) on Sunday said it captured Natanael Castro Cordero, “Nato,” known as the right hand of the alleged drug trafficker César Emilio Peralta (César el Abusador).

“Nato’s” arrest occurred while he was in a restaurant on a busy avenue, in Santo Domingo Este.

“We report the arrest of Natanael Castro Cordero, alias Nato, right-hand man and head of security for César Emilio Peralta, who was arrested while he was in a restaurant located on Venezuela Avenue in Santo Domingo Este,” the DNCD tweeted.