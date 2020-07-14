Coronavirus deaths rise to 910; 7 in 24 hours

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health on Tue. reported that the deaths from coronavirus increased to 910, with seven in the last 24 hours.

The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, indicated that until this Monday there were 1,174 hospitalized patients, which represents the 80 percent general occupation.

While 238 are admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU) and 120 people are on ventilators.

Sanchez said that in one day alone, there were 799 new Covid-19 positives.