Gov. scrambles to halt outbreak of the virus in Santiago

Santo Domingo.- Faced with the collapse of the areas designated for COVID-19 cases in clinics and the increase in infections in Santiago province in recent days, Public Health Minister Rafael Sánchez met Saturday with the health authorities to assess the situation and take action to stop the spread of the virus.

He said the epidemiological cordon will be strengthened and plans to increase the number of beds for patients with the disease.

During his visit to Santiago, the official designated Dr. William Portes as the new director of Area II of Health, in that municipality.