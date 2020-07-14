NY State taps Dominican as appellate court judge

New York.- New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo on Mon. appointed Dominican Manuel Jacobo Méndez Olivero as judge of the Appeals Division of the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

With him, Saliann Scarpulla, Martin Shulman and Tanya R. Kennedy were also appointed to fill the as many vacancies. The first department covers Manhattan and the Bronx.

According to a statement published by the State of New York, the Dominican has been a justice of the Supreme Court of New York since his election in 2012 and since 2018, the coordinating judge of the asbestos litigation of the city of New York (NYCAL).