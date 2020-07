Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours the Dominican Republic registered 19 deaths and 1,366 new coronavirus positives, when 4,035 PCR tests were performed to detect the virus.

The information is in bulletin #118 issued Wednesday, July 15 by the Ministry of Public Health, which said that active cases stand at 23,283.

Public Health adds that to date, 47,671 people have been infected, 929 have died and 23,459 have recovered from the disease.