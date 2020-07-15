Dominican leader says the best times are yet to come

Santo Domingo.- President-elect Luis Abinader said Wed. that he will always work to unite and not to divide, in a speech in the delivery of certificates of his election as leaders of the nation in the 2020-2024 term.

The president-elect indicated that the best times of the Dominican Republic are yet to come and asked Dominican society to embrace hope and work together to achieve those times.

“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself, because after the darkest dusk the brightest dawn comes out and it will be so in our beloved Dominican Republic,” said Abinader in the Wed. morning ceremony, which took place in the Central Electoral Board (JCE) offices.