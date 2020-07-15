Outgoing Attorney General leaves a trail of scandal, faces charges

Santo Domingo.- Attorney General, Jean Alain Rodríguez, who has held the position since 2016, will, on August 16, leave several cases of alleged corruption pending in the courts, which closed in early March due to the pandemic.

Among the most scandalous processes figure Odebrecht, the Super Tucano warplanes and Los Tres Brazos, which are pending in various courts of the National District.

The country’s courts are only holding virtual hearings, arraignments and reviews and it is expected that starting July 29, the hearings will be held in person.

The embezzlement and administrative corruption cases found in these three courts include politicians and former officials who lost their jobs as a result of the scandals.

With the change of government that will begin on August 16, Rodríguez will cease to be the Minister of Justice.

He will then face charges of embezzlement announced by the investigative journalist Marino Zapete.