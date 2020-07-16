COVID-19: CONEP position on request for a new State of Emergency in DR

The National Council of Private Enterprise (CONEP), consistent with the call it has been making for the necessary restrictions to be implemented for the control and prevention of COVID-19 in the country, supports the request made by the executive branch to declare state national emergency.

CONEP welcomes the dialogue and consensus reached for this decision between the incoming and outgoing government management, which shows the commitment and responsibility towards the most important issue at this time on the country agenda.

In the same way, he recalls that he has insisted that this is a health crisis, in which the main focus above all is the health and life of Dominicans, however, he recognizes the importance of being able to have a balance between flattening the curve and being able to mitigate the economic impact, for which he considers it urgent that this request is approved in the National Congress.

The business union, in accordance with its commitment and in follow-up to the proposal they presented to the government, recalls that the reopening process that was proposed was conditioned on the monitoring of indicators, which in this case show the need to retake the relevant restrictions to control the spread of the virus.

Likewise, he called on companies to comply with established sectoral protocols and the population to be prudent and responsible, to apply measures to maintain physical distance, use a mask, sanitize spaces at home and work, avoid crowds. and protect vulnerable populations such as older adults and those with other complications much more.

He recognized the citizens who have kept complying responsibly with what has been established, and especially all the medical personnel and nurses who, since the start of the pandemic, have given themselves completely to the service of citizens, risking their lives to save the lives of others.