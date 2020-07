Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours, the Dominican Republic registered 12 deaths and 1,072 new coronavirus positives, when 3,173 PCR tests were performed to detect the virus.

The information was provided Thursday, July 16 by the Ministry of Public Health, which reported 24,166 active cases.

To date, 48,743 people have been infected, 941 have died and 23,636 have recovered from the disease.