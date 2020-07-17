This summer in the DR invites you to eat very light and consume plenty of fluids

SANTO DOMINGO. -Even though the country lives an eternal summer, specifically in these months, the heat intensifies more, due to the incidence of adverse factors such as Sahara dust in the environment and a very active cyclonic season.

The population must do their part to counteract suffocation and heat, which can endanger health, using correct nutrition and hydration as an ally.

According to clinical-pediatric and bariatric nutritionist Cristina Ruiz, food is vital, to alleviate the heat and feel fresher, as long as it is balanced, light and with a correct consumption of water, “the key is to know how to choose the foods according to their composition,” she warns.

Ruiz indicates that here there is a wide variety of foods that favor the body, balance hydration levels and provide a feeling of freshness, helping us to function better, since dehydration can cause fatigue, weakness, dizziness, headache, constipation, among others. symptoms that could interfere with daily living.

Thirst is a warning

Regarding the correct amount of water that a person should drink, she assures that, “a healthy body alerts us to dehydration, making us feel thirsty, so more than consuming stipulated amounts, thirst is what will determine how much should we drink, taking into account that we are in a hot country, so we are constantly losing water through sweat, urine and breathing.”

In this sense, she says that when it is very hot it is vital to drink a lot of water, because “Water is our main food, therefore those foods that contain a good percentage of this in their composition will be chosen, as in the case of fruits and vegetables ( watermelon, melon, strawberries, apples, pears, cherries, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, carrots, aubergines, lettuce, peppers, and zucchini), although you can also get creative and make coconut water popsicles with pieces of fruit, jelly, flavored water and to change the routine a little, the consumption of cold soups, salads, and gazpachos.”

Multiple benefits

When talking about the contributions and nutrients of vegetables, the doctor says that they are ideal to consume during this hot season, because apart from the contribution of water, they are a great source of vitamins and minerals that have very beneficial effects on the body, in addition to antioxidants that fight and prevent radical damage.

