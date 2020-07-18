Meteorology foresees rains in regions and mountains of Dominican Republic over weekend

A trough that affects the country will cause downpours and thunderstorms towards the Southeast, Southwest, and Central Cordillera (central range) provinces.

This was reported yesterday by the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), which also indicated that the rains will occur in the afternoon, but would disappear at night.

The weather forecasting agency noted that the country will be under variable concentrations of dust from the Sahara, which will contribute to the continuation of the “hot thermal sensation.”

For this reason, Onamet recommends that the population not expose themselves to the sun for prolonged periods of time, especially between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., drink enough liquids, and wear light clothing.

The maximum temperature will be between 33 ºC and 35 ºC (92-95°F) and the minimum between 23 ºC and 25ºC (72-77°F).

Tomorrow, Sunday, downpours, thunderstorms, and gusts of wind will also occur in the Northeast, Southeast, the central mountain range, and the border area.