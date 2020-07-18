Puerto Plata Council closing squares and parks in DR

PUERTO PLATA.- After the increase in positive cases of the COVID-19 virus, the Mayor of this municipality ordered the closure of parks, squares, spas and public places that involve crowds of people.

In this sense, the gathering of people in the Plaza Independencia, the Regalado, Luperón, Litoral del Atlántico, Juan García, INVI, Plaza de La Libertad, and also sports facilities are prohibited.

In order to faithfully comply with this provision throughout the territorial extension of the municipality of San Felipe, the Municipal Police will have the cooperation of the military from the Puerto Plata Air Base, members of the National Police, and agents of the Specialized Tourist Security Corps (Cestur ).

The measure announced by Mayor Roquelito García emanates from resolution 022-2020 of the Council of Councilors on May 5 of this year, where it is given authority to take extremely urgent actions for the benefit and protection of the community.

García maintained that it is necessary to take seriously and responsibly the solution to the health problem caused by the covid-19 pandemic since positive cases have increased in this jurisdiction and in the rest of the country.

The municipal executive urges Puerto Rican citizens to voluntarily assume a quarantine to avoid getting infected, protect the family by avoiding leaving the house, except strictly necessary, acting with civility and solidarity to contribute to the control of the virus that affects all countries.