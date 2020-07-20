Another of the ‘Abuser’s’ alleged henchmen surrenders

Santo Domingo.- Another of the alleged members of César Emilio Peralta’s (El Abusador) powerful drug trafficking network will be arraigned on Monday, after he turned himself in to authorities over weekend.

Kelvin Enrique Fernández Flacquer (Cotto), being held in the jail at the Ciudad Nueva courthouse in the National District, is a suspect in case of the criminal organization designated under the “Kingpin Law” by the US Department of the Treasury.

Fernández Flaquer had also been linked to the José David Figueroa Agosto drug trafficking organization.