Dominican Republic on lockdown for 45 days

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Gov. has declared a state of emergency in the national territory for 45 days from today Monday July 20, date of Executive order 265-20, due to the increase in coronavirus cases. It will conclude on Sept. 3.

The presidential provision, after authorization from Congress, establishes proportional and temporary restrictions on the freedoms of transit, association and assembly in accordance with the Constitution and Law number. 21-18.

The Order establishing the curfew schedule is expected to be issued shortly.