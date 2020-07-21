Elections took their toll on political parties

Santo Domingo.- Only seven political parties managed to draw above one percent, taking into account the average of all levels of elections held this year.

The political organizations that exceed 1% are the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), with 43.38%, the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) with 32.82%, Fuerza del Pueblo (FP) 4.25%, Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD) 3.97%, the Christian Social Reformist Party (PRSC) 3.24%, Alianza País (AlPais) 1.29% and Dominicanos Por el Cambio (DxC) 1.15%.

“Depending on the interpretation made of the law, all others are in danger of losing their status. That debate is already taking place,” said political analyst Jatzel Román.

Among those that failed to make the cut of 1% figure the Social Democratic Institutional Block (BIS) 0.99%, the Civic Renewal Party (PCR) 0.87%, the Dominican Humanist Party (PHD) 0.84%, and the Broad Front 0.76%.