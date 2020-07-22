Alert – U.S. Embassy Santo Domingo.

Event: The U.S. Embassy in Santo Domingo will send an update at least once a week to ensure that all U.S. citizens in the Dominican Republic have the latest information on COVID-19.

The following information has been updated on the Embassy Santo Domingo COVID-19 website:

The Dominican Republic has 53,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 993 confirmed deaths.

The President of the Dominican Republic declared a 45-day State of Emergency from July 20, 2020.

The President of the Dominican Republic also established a curfew which will start tomorrow, July 21. In Santo Domingo, and some of the other larger cities and provinces the curfew will be from Monday through Friday from 7pm to 5am and on Saturdays and Sundays from 5pm to 5am. In some provinces the curfew will be from 8pm to 5am every day. Full details can be found on presidencia.gob.do/.

(Update)…Dominican Govt. has since backtracked on this measure…..All beaches are closed throughout the Dominican Republic to enforce social distancing.

Actions to Take:

Consult the CDC website for the most up-to-date information and what you can do to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19.

Dial *462 to reach the COVID-19 hotline in the Dominican Republic for specific instructions if you have been exposed or are experiencing severe symptoms. Note: English-speaking operators are limited.

All U.S. citizens must follow the restrictions put in place by the Government of the Dominican Republic.

Flights remain available to the United States. Check with the airlines directly regarding booking flights.

Have a plan to depart from the Dominican Republic that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.

Visit our Embassy webpage on COVID-19 for information on conditions in the Dominican Republic.

Visit the COVID-19 crisis page on travel.state.gov for the latest travel information and other global impacts.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Av. República de Colombia 57, Santo Domingo

Emergencies: 809-567-7775

Non-emergency inquiries: SDOAmericans@state.gov

Website: https://do.usembassy.gov/