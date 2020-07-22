Dominican Republic reaches coronavirus-deaths milestone

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic exceeded 1,000 deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday after six people died in the last 24 hours from complications of the disease. To date it has caused 1,005 deaths.

On Tues. 1,246 new positives for the coronavirus were registered, making the country accumulate a total of 56,043 infected.

The information is in a bulletin issued July 22 by the Ministry of Public Health, which adds that there are 28,572 active cases.