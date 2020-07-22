What is prohibited and permitted in the state of emergency of the Dominican Republic

The Minister of the Presidency, Gustavo Montalvo, explained the measures contemplated by the current state of emergency that came into effect Monday, and whose curfew began yesterday from 7:00 at night in the National District, Santo Domingo and 14 other provinces, while in the other jurisdictions it starts at 8:00 pm to 05:00 am.

For the traffic restrictions, he informed that the recently issued safe-conduct permits are still valid and that they must be physically carried and be shown in original, together with a personal identity document, to the authorities that request it.

“They are only valid in transit to work (…) permits are for the transit of health personnel or people with health problems, basic services, press and for employees of economic activities with multiple shifts or with continuous work of 24 hours, such as industries, free zones, mining, pharmacies, hospital construction, among others,” said the Minister of the Presidency.

He reiterated that the transport of goods and fuel have free transit, without the need to carry safe-conducts.

Restaurants and grocery stores may operate, but …