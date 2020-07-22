Who are the three new Vice Ministers of Tourism in the Dominican Republic?

The three vice ministers will be part of the campus that will have David Collado, appointed by President-elect Luis Abinader as Minister of Tourism.

Santo Domingo, DR

The three newly appointed Vice-Ministers of Tourism, Jackeline Mora, Patricia Mejía, and Yaneris Then, share similarities within the economic area, in addition to having experience in public positions.

Jackeline Mora, who was appointed as Technical Vice Minister, at the time worked in the public sector as Finance Director of the Mayor’s Office of the National District, as she suggests in her Linkedin profile.

It also indicates that she is a graduate of the Economics degree, at the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM) and later completed two master’s degrees: in Pure Mathematics, in Intec and in Financial Economics at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile.

In the private sphere of work, she owns a consulting company in matters of Economic Analysis and Strategy and has held several positions in a banking institution in the country.

On her side, Patricia Mejía de Rannik, appointed as Technical Vice Minister, worked in the public sector also within the National District council as Director of Real Estate.

Her academic curriculum shows a law degree, a master’s degree in Economic Law from the University of Chile, and one in Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology from the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM).

Within the private sector, she was a founding partner and president of the Trade and Investment Advisor.

While Yaneris Then Medina, designated Administrative Vice Minister, held a similar position in the public sector, as Administrative Director of the National District Council.

Academically, Then Medina has a degree in Accounting and Law, with a Master’s in Tax Accounting, from the Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo (UASD).

As for her work experience in the private sector, she has been an executive in several entities, such as the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of the Dominican Republic.

The three vice ministers will be part of the campus that will have David Collado, appointed by President-elect Luis Abinader as Minister of Tourism.