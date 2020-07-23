Activities in Dominican ports remain normal

Santo Domingo.- After the approval of a new state of emergency by Congress and the announcement of a curfew, the Dominican Port Authority (Apordom) said the activities and movements of exit and entry in Dominican ports remain in effect in “all the processes of the port logistics chain.”

Apordom executive director, Víctor Gómez Casanova, said the ports will continue to operate normally, both in export shipment operations and in import disembarkations, also observing all operational recommendations for health management.

“The movements and commercial activities in the docks are kept intact, proceeding through their natural process, and will continue to develop with due regularity, especially assisted by all the personnel required in order to guarantee safe and sustained transit, loading and unloading operations, safeguarding of course, occupational health and well-being, that of customers and crew,” said Gómez Casanova.