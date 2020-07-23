Dominican Republic’s murky Gov. payroll

Santo Domingo.- A transparent payroll of the Dominican State has been the clamor of different political, social and business sectors for several years, without the exact number of people working for public institutions can be determined thus far.

Starting from Central Bank figures, until last March the State employs 260,819 people, but the figure of the Ministry of Public Administration (MAP) places the payroll at least 396,694 workers.

According to the Public Servants Administration System (SASP), until last June the more than 396,000 state employees were distributed among 132 institutions, centralized and decentralized.

However, in statements to the press in late 2016, the head of the MAP, Ramón Ventura Camejo, revealed that the government’s payroll that year was 500,000 workers.