Tropical storm expected to become hurricane today

Santo Domingo.- The National Hurricane Center in Mimi on Wednesday said it monitors the evolution and development of Tropical Storm Gonzalo, which is in Atlantic waters about 1,785 kilometers east of the Lesser Antilles and which is expected to become a hurricane this Thursday.

Meanwhile the National Weather Office said cloudiness with downpours, electrical storms and gusts of wind will continue today towards the Northeast, Southeast, Central Mountains and the border area, product of the trough that is located over Haiti and the humidity left by the passage of the wave tropical.

While, for this Friday it announced no significant changes in the weather pattern of the Dominican Republic.