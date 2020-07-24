‘Abuser’ associate accepts extradition to the US

Santo Domingo.- Kelvin Enrique Fernández Flacquer (Cotto), linked to the drug trafficking and money laundering network led by César Emilio Peralta (César el Abusador), accepted extradition to the United States to face drug trafficking charges.

The accused agreed to leave and signed the extradition, after the justices of the Supreme Court began the hearing on the petition of the United States.

The defendant expressed in court that upon learning of the request of the United States, he turned himself to face prosecution in that country.