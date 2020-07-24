ONAMET watches tropical storm Gonzalo; gradual decrease in rainfall is expected

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) remains vigilant to the evolution and development of tropical storm Gonzalo, which is located in the North Atlantic Ocean about 1,000 kilometers east/southeast of the arc of the Lesser Antilles, has maximum winds of 95kph, and is moving west at 22kph.

It also reports that Tropical Depression Number 8 became Tropical Storm Hanna, which is located about 510 km east/southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, moving west/northwest at 15 kph with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph. Because of its trajectory and location, this phenomenon does not represent a danger to the country.

The rains decrease

Regarding the forecast for this Friday, Onamet explains in its bulletin that a tropical wave is located in the southwest of the country while a trough persists in the high levels of the troposphere, resulting in cloudy skies with some downpours towards the Atlantic coastal coast and the peninsula from Barahona.

However, as the hours pass, a gradual decrease in rainfall is forecast due to the distance of the tropical wave, which will allow the entry of air with lower moisture content. The rains that may occur in the afternoon will be concentrated towards the northeast and some parts of the Central mountain range.

“Tomorrow, Saturday, a dry mass of air associated with dust particles from the Sahara desert will begin to affect the weather conditions, with little rain forecast over most of the national geography, with only a few showers coming to towns in the northeast regions, southeast and the Central mountain range, especially in the afternoon hours.”

Local forecasts

Today the sky will be partly cloudy to cloudy with some downpours to the southwest, northeast, and the Central Cordillera.

In Greater Santo Domingo the sky will be partly cloudy to cloudy with some local showers. The maximum temperature between 33ºC and 35ºC (91-95°F) and minimum between 23ºC and 25ºC (73-77°F).