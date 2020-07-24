The informal sale of masks becomes a trend in the streets and avenues of the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR

Regardless of color or design, the sale of cloth masks at traffic lights on the main avenues of the country is becoming more frequent.

At various traffic lights in Greater Santo Domingo, vendors, men, and women can be seen offering the product that seeks to prevent the spread of the new Covid-19 coronavirus in the country.

The masks are attached by vendors to plastic and metal hangers to offer to drivers of vehicles on the road. A street vendor reported that the prices of that item range from 50 to 200 pesos. In addition, along with the masks they also display other accessories, such as headphones and cell phone chargers.

Mandatory usage

Medical masks are compulsory to use in public spaces by order of the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health, in order to avoid contagion of the virus.

Leaving the house without having it on would represent a risk for the spread and spread of the disease and an infraction that involves arrest by the Dominican authorities.

The Minister of Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, has indicated that all hygiene and preventive measures are maintained in the population, especially the use of masks in a strict manner.

IN POINTS

Prevention

The other recommended measures to avoid contagion from the virus are social distancing, frequent handwashing, and avoiding crowds.

Others.

Also do not touch your nose, mouth, and eyes with your hands, avoid crowded public spaces, and visit a medical center in case of symptoms associated with the virus.